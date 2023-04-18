President Joe Biden will sign an executive order in the Rose Garden Tuesday aimed at bolstering the "care economy," the White House said, issuing more than 50 directives across nearly every Cabinet-level agency in an effort to expand access to long-term care and child care.

Tuesday's order aims to expand and guarantee access to affordable child care for families, including military families, according to the White House. Per a fact sheet shared with CNN ahead of the announcement, the White House is directing federal agencies to "identify which of their grant programs can support child care and long-term care for individuals working on federal projects, and consider requiring applicants seeking federal job-creating funds to expand access to care for their workers," as well as directing the Department of Defense to take steps to improve the affordability of child care on military installations.

