Biden will promote infrastructure law with McConnell in Kentucky this week as he seeks bipartisanship in new Congress

On Wednesday, he'll visit the Kentucky side of the greater Cincinnati area to tout the massive public works package that he signed in 2021. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Kentucky Republican, and Ohio GOP Gov. Mike DeWine will join Biden, along with Ohio Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown and Kentucky Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear in the area, which is home to the Brent Spence Bridge -- long an illustration of the nation's crumbling infrastructure that is due to receive funding from the law for repairs.
The collection of Republicans and Democrats illustrates the president's objective of working jointly with his political rivals, as he enters the new year with a changed political reality in Washington. After two years of full Democratic control in Washington, Republicans have vowed to stymie many of Biden's legislative priorities as they assume control of the House.
Yet Biden remains optimistic that he can work with the GOP in some areas and hopes to promote his accomplishments working across party lines.
That includes the infrastructure package, as well as the CHIPS bill and funding for Ukraine.
A number of Cabinet officials also plan to travel Wednesday to promote the infrastructure law.
Vice President Kamala Harris will stop in Chicago and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg will visit New London, Connecticut. They will "discuss how the President's economic plan is rebuilding our infrastructure, creating good-paying jobs -- jobs that don't require a four-year degree, and revitalizing communities left behind," a White House official said.
