Biden will promote infrastructure law with McConnell in Kentucky this week as he seeks bipartisanship in new Congress

President Joe Biden participates in a briefing in the Oval Office of the White House, December 22, 2022, in Washington.

 Patrick Semansky/AP

President Joe Biden will join top Republican officials to herald the bipartisan infrastructure law this week as the GOP assumes control of the US House of Representatives.

On Wednesday, he'll visit the Kentucky side of the greater Cincinnati area to tout the massive public works package that he signed in 2021. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Kentucky Republican, and Ohio GOP Gov. Mike DeWine will join Biden, along with Ohio Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown and Kentucky Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear in the area, which is home to the Brent Spence Bridge -- long an illustration of the nation's crumbling infrastructure that is due to receive funding from the law for repairs.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.