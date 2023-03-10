The Biden White House is once again rooting for a Goldilocks jobs number on Friday, as the Federal Reserve considers increasing its pace of interest rate hikes in the coming weeks as a part of its ongoing efforts to tame inflation.

The US Bureau of Labor Statistics is set to announce how many jobs were added to the US economy in the month of February and where the unemployment rate stands and White House officials are keeping their fingers crossed for a moderate report, hoping to land in the sweet spot of around 250,000 jobs added last month.

