All eyes are trained on the Federal Reserve as it prepares to announce another potential interest rate hike Wednesday afternoon -- exactly 10 days after the Biden administration stepped in with dramatic emergency actions to contain the fallout from two bank failures.

Biden White House officials will be closely watching the highly anticipated rate decision -- and monitoring every word of Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's public comments -- for any telling clues on how the central bank is processing what has emerged one of the most urgent economic crises of Joe Biden's presidency.

