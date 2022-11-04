Biden was 'expressing solidarity' when he said 'we're going to free Iran,' White House says

President Joe Biden was 'expressing solidarity' when he said 'we're going to free Iran,' White House says. Biden here speaks during a Democratic National Committee event in Washington, on November 2.

 Leah Millis/Reuters

President Joe Biden was "expressing solidarity" with protesters when he said at a campaign event late Thursday that "we're going to free Iran," a White House spokesman clarified on Friday.

The comment sparked an indignant response from the government in Tehran and went beyond the president's previous statements, which had been carefully worded so as not to suggest direct US involvement in the protest movement.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.