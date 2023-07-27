Biden unveils new measures aimed at addressing extreme heat as US swelters

President Joe Biden speaks during an event to announce new measures aimed at helping communities deal with extreme weather, in the South Court Auditorium on the White House Campus, Thursday, July 27, in Washington, DC.

 Evan Vucci/AP

(CNN) — President Joe Biden on Thursday unveiled a whole-of-government approach to protecting communities and workers from what he called the “real crisis” of extreme heat amid a recent spate of high temperatures and 150 million Americans are under heat alerts.

“Part of the reason we’re here today is to get the word out so state and local governments know these resources are available and use them. I want the American people to know: Help is here and we’re going to make it available to anyone who needs it,” Biden said Thursday, calling on Americans to listen to public officials, stay indoors if vulnerable, know the signs of heat stroke, be careful on hot pavement, “always have a bottle of water” and take advantage of cooling centers.

