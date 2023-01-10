President Joe Biden is facing sharp new questions about his handling of classified documents as he prepares for a summit with the leaders of the US' neighboring nations.

The news that several classified documents from Biden's time as vice president were discovered last fall at his private office in Washington, DC, broke moments after the president's motorcade had rolled into the National Palace in Mexico City, in a visit that marks a US president's first visit to Mexico since 2014.

CNN's Manu Raju, Sara Murray, Zachary Cohen, Annie Grayer, Jamie Gangel, Marshall Cohen and Evan Perez contributed to this report.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.