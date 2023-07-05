(CNN) — When President Joe Biden sits down with Sweden’s prime minister on Wednesday – just a week before the annual NATO summit – he will be sending a message to allies and adversaries alike.

To Turkey and Hungary – two NATO allies who have yet to green-light Sweden’s accession to NATO – Biden will be demonstrating the unwavering nature of the US’ commitment to Sweden joining the alliance, administration officials said. And to adversaries like Russia, administration officials hope to send another strong signal support for strengthening the military partnership with Sweden, regardless of its status as a NATO member country.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.