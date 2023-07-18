(CNN) — Israeli President Isaac Herzog’s visit to the White House on Tuesday is meant to demonstrate steadfast American commitment to Israel and its security 75 years after the country’s establishment.

But the Oval Office talks could also serve to underscore the lingering tensions between President Joe Biden and the Israeli leader who hasn’t yet visited Washington since returning to office last year: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

