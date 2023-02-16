Biden to undergo routine physical and release health details

President Joe Biden, here in Washington, DC, on February 10, will undergo a routine physical on Thursday.

 Ting Shen/Bloomberg/Getty Images

President Joe Biden will undergo a routine physical Thursday, with some of the results made public afterward -- likely the last health update on the oldest president in history before he launches an expected bid for reelection.

The exam at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Maryland is Biden's second since becoming president. In 2021, his doctor reported the president was a "healthy, vigorous" 78-year-old fit to serve as commander-in-chief.

