Biden to take unprecedented measures to manage the border but concerns remain over end of Title 42

When talking about the border situation on Tuesday, President Joe Biden put it simply: "It's going to be chaotic for a while."

 Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

The Biden administration is rolling out unprecedented measures intended to levy consequences against migrants who cross the border unlawfully in the wake of Title 42's expiration this week. But, officials concede, the high number of border arrests in the coming days will still pose a steep challenge.

President Joe Biden put it simply Tuesday: "It's going to be chaotic for a while."

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.