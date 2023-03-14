President Joe Biden will meet with the families and victims of the Monterey Park mass shooting while he's in California on Tuesday, where he's set to deliver remarks launching largely symbolic efforts to combat gun violence in the United States.

Although Biden has taken a number of actions before to curb gun violence, the president and his administration have publicly acknowledged that any further significant measures to address the issue will not be achieved without the approval of Congress. And legislative efforts have all but stalled in the face of Republican-controlled House and a nearly deadlocked Senate.

CNN's Nikki Carvajal, Kate Sullivan, DJ Judd, Paul LeBlanc and Lauren Fox contributed to this report.

