President Joe Biden will pay his first visit to Canada since taking office later this month for talks with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and an address to the country's Parliament, the White House announced Thursday.

Traditionally a stop in the United States' northern neighbor is customary in the opening months of a presidency. But Covid-19 restrictions and the all-consuming war in Ukraine delayed Biden's first visit to Ottawa until more than two years into his term.

