President Joe Biden on Friday will commemorate the January 6, 2021, insurrection at the US Capitol -- the day he's called "one of the darkest periods of our nation's history" -- as he seeks to elevate the law enforcement and election officials that held firm against the most serious effort to prevent the peaceful transfer of power in US history.

In a week defined by dramatic contrasts between a White House at work and a House Republican majority in chaos, Friday's event will serve as an almost visceral coda. It will give Biden the opportunity to highlight the extremist risk to the nation and its politics that he sees as still very real -- even as signs that the fever driven by his predecessor has started to break in concrete ways. That risk, in the view of some White House officials, will serve as a literal, if unintentional, split screen to Biden's remarks.

