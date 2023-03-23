President Joe Biden will make a long-awaited trip to America's northern neighbor Thursday evening, a 24-hour whirlwind visit where he will press to elevate a concerted effort to repair a bilateral relationship as the two nations confront growing geopolitical challenges.

Despite the brief nature of the trip, White House officials say the crowded agenda underscores the relationship's importance -- and the substantial shift away from the fractures that developed during former President Donald Trump's time in office. Still, they acknowledge there are a series of economic, trade and immigration challenges that must be navigated between the two governments.

CNN's Kevin Liptak and Priscilla Alvarez contributed to this report.

