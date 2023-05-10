When President Joe Biden speaks at a community college in New York on Wednesday, he's expected to hit Republicans hard for budget cuts they are demanding as part of their bill to raise the debt ceiling.

Many of the programs Biden will warn about aren't actually singled out in the GOP bill, which cuts spending across the board. But there's at least one program congressional Republicans are specifically targeting -- and it could change if and how millions of Americans pay back their federal student loans.

