President Joe Biden is set to deliver a speech Wednesday on protecting democracy, just six days before the midterm elections as the nation deals with a heightened political climate following the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband.

"On Wednesday, November 2, President Joe Biden will deliver remarks on preserving and protecting our democracy as Election Day approaches. The President will address the threat of election deniers and those who seek to undermine faith in voting and democracy; and the stakes for our democracy in next week's election," a Democratic official tells CNN.

CNN's Kevin Liptak contributed to this story.

