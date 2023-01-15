Joe Biden will be the first sitting president to speak at a Sunday service at the Atlanta church where the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. once preached, the White House has announced, as Biden marks the national holiday weekend honoring the late civil rights leader.

The president will "deliver remarks reflecting on Dr. King's life and legacy, and the way that we can go forward together," from the pulpit of the historic Ebenezer Baptist Church, the White House said Friday. King served as co-pastor of the church from 1960 until his assassination in 1968.

CNN's Donald Judd and Arlette Saenz contributed to this report.

