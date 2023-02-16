wire Biden to deliver remarks addressing downed objects Thursday afternoon By Sam Fossum Feb 16, 2023 36 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save President Joe Biden will speak Thursday on "the United States' response to recent aerial objects," according to the White House.The speech will take place at 2 p.m., the White House said.This is a breaking story and will be updated.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Local News 2:04+3 Education Four or five school days? It's a matter of Independence Local News ClearSky moves forward on rehab hospital +5 Local News St. Joseph fans celebrate at Chiefs victory parade +2 Business Entrepreneur group celebrates eight years More Local News → 1:09 Winter weather this morning 7 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange National Videos Multimedia Pittie Is Foster Mom To Over 50 Kittens | The Dodo 3:27 National Video UNIVERSE by ViewSonic Fosters an Interactive 3D Learning Space 0:50 National Video Featuring notable supporters including Dak Prescott, Dirk Nowitzki, Alex Honnold and Chris Cassidy, My Hand My Cause is a nonprofit initiative designed to blend the power of celebrity with fine art photography to raise money for existing charities.
