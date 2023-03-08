President Joe Biden is set to call for at least $2 trillion in deficit reduction when he lays out his budget Thursday in Philadelphia, advocating for raising taxes on the wealthy and corporations among other deficit-reducing programs.

The deficit reduction will be a central part of Biden's budget proposal and a symbolic marker as the president approaches the showdown with House Republicans over the looming debt ceiling crisis.

