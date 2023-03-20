President Joe Biden on Tuesday will award the 2021 National Humanities Medals and the National Medal of Arts at a ceremony for the first time since taking office, according to the White House.

The National Medal of the Arts is the highest American award given to artists, art patrons, and groups that have advanced arts in the United States. This year, Biden will honor 12 artists and groups, including actress and producer Mindy Kaling, singer Gladys Knight, and actor and comedian Julia Louis-Dreyfus.

