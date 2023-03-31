President Joe Biden is reaffirming the federal government's commitment to the people of Mississippi as he visits the state on Friday to formally announce that the administration will cover the full cost of the state's emergency response to the deadly tornado-spawning storms that hit the southeast US last week.

The announcement, which will come during his visit to Rolling Fork, Mississippi, means the federal government will assume the full cost over the next 30 days for measures like operating shelters, paying overtime to first responders and removing debris, according to White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

