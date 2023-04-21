President Joe Biden will announce new environmental justice actions at the White House on Friday morning, surrounded by climate and environmental justice advocates, according to a White House official.

Biden will sign a new executive order that will make environmental justice a central mission of "every single executive agency," per the the official. The executive order, which will still be up to agencies to implement, will also create a new Office of Environmental Justice inside the White House Council on Environmental Quality.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.