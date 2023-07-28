(CNN) — Another looming indictment for former President Donald Trump. Another day on the road selling the economy for President Joe Biden.

If it seems like a pattern is emerging, it is: each time his former (and likely future) rival finds himself facing legal peril, Biden goes about a practiced routine of trumpeting his accomplishments across the country while refusing to weigh in on the courthouse developments unfolding elsewhere.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.