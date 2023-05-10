President Joe Biden will take his case for raising the debt ceiling without conditions on the road to Valhalla, New York, Wednesday as he seeks to ramp up the public pressure campaign on lawmakers with the threat of default -- and potential economic catastrophe -- just over three weeks away.

The trip comes as the president is set to reconvene with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and congressional leaders on Friday after a one-hour meeting in the Oval Office on Tuesday reinforced the monthslong standoff over the debt ceiling with each side dug in on their positions.

CNN's Maegan Vazquez and Nikki Carvajal contributed to this report.

