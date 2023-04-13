President Joe Biden appeared to suggest Thursday that the US government is close to identifying the leaker responsible for the disclosure of sensitive government secrets posted to social media.

"There's a full-blown investigation going on, as you know," Biden said when asked for comment about the leaks. "The intelligence community and the Justice Department. And they're getting close. I don't have an answer for you."

CNN's Zachary Cohen, Sean Lyngaas, Evan Perez and Alex Marquardt contributed reporting.

