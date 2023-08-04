(CNN) — President Joe Biden is strongly considering declaring a vast area around the Grand Canyon as the nation’s newest national monument, according to two sources familiar with the plans.

Biden will visit Arizona next week as part of a swing through that state, New Mexico and Utah. The president is expected to talk during the trip about his administration’s response to climate change and investments in clean energy as part of the Inflation Reduction Act.

