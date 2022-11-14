President Joe Biden is confronting competing issues at home and abroad while he's at the Group of 20 Summit in Bali this week, using the moment on the world's stage to lean into international support for condemning Russia's aggression while also facing the prospect of hearing Donald Trump announce his next run for the presidency.

Administration officials previewing Biden's G20 summit activities have their sights set on the coalition's efforts to voice its opposition against the war in Ukraine, which could send a powerful signal amongst a group that's so far had fragmented approaches to the Kremlin's aggression.

