President Joe Biden on Friday signed the National Defense Authorization Act into law, a massive defense spending bill with provisions that will give service members a pay raise, fund support for Ukraine and Taiwan and rescind the US military's Covid-19 vaccine mandate.

In a statement following the signing of the NDAA, Biden said the act "provides vital benefits and enhances access to justice for military personnel and their families, and includes critical authorities to support our country's national defense, foreign affairs, and homeland security."

CNN's Tami Luhby contributed to this report

