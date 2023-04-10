President Joe Biden signed legislation Monday to end the national emergency for Covid-19, the White House said, in a move that will not affect the end of the separate public health emergency scheduled for May 11.

A White House official downplayed the impact of the bill, saying the termination of the emergency "does not impact our ability to wind down authorities in an orderly way."

CNN's Jack Forrest contributed to this report.

