Biden set to take a midterm victory lap even as key races remain close

On November 9, President Joe Biden will address reporters after appearing to withstand historic and political headwinds in the midterm elections. Biden is pictured here in Philadelphia on November 5.

 Hannah Beier/Reuters

President Joe Biden will address reporters Wednesday after appearing to withstand historic and political headwinds in the midterm elections, staving off resounding Republican wins even as his presidency is now likely entering a new period of divided government.

The results were neither the "thumping" George W. Bush described during his own post-midterms press conference in 2006 nor the "shellacking'" Barack Obama said Democrats endured in 2010.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.