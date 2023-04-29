President Joe Biden is set to appear at the White House Correspondents Dinner on Saturday, marking his first time at the black-tie gathering in Washington since he announced the launch of his reelection campaign earlier this week.

The annual dinner, hosted inside the Washington Hilton, is expected seat thousands of guests in support of freedom of the press. The event raises funds for the White House Correspondents' Association scholarship fund and offers a rare opportunity for journalists and politicians to rub elbows -- but also features remarks from a comedian often tasked with walking a fine line between gentle ribbing and legitimate criticism.

CNN's Donald Judd contributed to this report.

