President Joe Biden is scheduled to speak at a union hall in northern Virginia Thursday afternoon, attempting to cast himself as a defender of the middle class by leaning into his economic accomplishments and contrasting them with the Republican proposals he says would be catastrophic for Americans' pocketbooks.

As Washington has been gearing up for a standoff over the debt ceiling and the potential for a global economic fallout later this year, the speech will give Biden a chance to turn the focus away from news of the discovery of classified documents in unsecured areas in his home and office. The unfolding story has been a magnet of Republican scrutiny and press attention. But in his Thursday speech to union workers in Springfield -- a Virginia suburb just outside Washington, D.C. -- Biden is expected to offer a preview of his potential reelection messaging strategy and attempt to turn the focus back to what the White House really wants to be talking about.

CNN's Katie Lobosco, Tami Luhby and Alicia Wallace contributed to this report.

