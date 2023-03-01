President Joe Biden on Wednesday introduced Julie Su, his nominee for Labor secretary, touting the overwhelming support she enjoys among lawmakers and other Democratic supporters.

Biden joked that if he didn't pick Su, who would be the first Asian American Cabinet secretary of his administration if confirmed, he'd be "run outta town." Long considered the front-runner for the job, Su had been endorsed by the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus. The National Education Association, the country's largest labor union, also urged the president to nominate Su to the role.

