Biden says he'll let people know 'real soon' about his reelection plans

Education Secretary Miguel Cardona, first lady Jill Biden and President Joe Biden applaud as Rebekah Peterson is named the 2023 National Teacher of the Year, in the Rose Garden at the White House on April 24.

 Win McNamee/Getty Images

President Joe Biden said Monday that he would let people know "real soon" about his reelection plans -- stopping short of announcing another run during a White House ceremony honoring the 2023 Teacher of the Year recipients.

Asked by reporters about his reelection plans, Biden responded: "I told you I'm planning on running. I'll let you know real soon."

