President Joe Biden says he "took a hard look" at his own age as he contemplated whether to seek reelection, marking his first substantive response to a question about his decision to run for president again since he announced his 2024 bid on Tuesday.

"(The American electorate is) going to see a race, and they're going to judge whether or not I have it or don't have it. I respect them taking a hard look at it. I take a hard look at it as well -- I took a hard look at it before I decided to run, and I feel good, I feel excited about the prospects," Biden said when pressed on his age during a joint press conference on Wednesday alongside South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol at the White House.

