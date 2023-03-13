Biden says efforts to restrict transgender rights 'close to sinful'

US President Joe Biden speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington.

President Joe Biden called efforts to restrict transgender rights in Florida "close to sinful" in an interview released Monday, suggesting federal laws should be passed to protect those rights in all states.

"What's going on in Florida is, as my mother would say, close to sinful. It's just terrible what they're doing," Biden said during an interview with Kal Penn for "The Daily Show."

