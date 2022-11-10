Biden says democracy met the test on Election Day

US President Joe Biden, first lady Jill Biden and second gentleman Doug Emhoff attend an event hosted by the Democratic National Committee in Washington, DC, on November 10. Biden said Thursday that democracy met the test on Election Day.

 Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images

President Joe Biden said Thursday that democracy met the test on Election Day after warning ahead of the races that the nation's future would be at stake when Americans cast their ballots earlier this week.

Though neither the US House or Senate majorities have been called for either party, Biden celebrated with fellow Democrats Thursday, touting their ability to stave off the historical headwinds of a dramatic political pendulum swing in Republicans' favor in the midterm elections.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.