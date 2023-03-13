Former President Jimmy Carter has asked Joe Biden to deliver his eulogy following his death, the president said Monday.

"He asked me to do his eulogy -- excuse me, I shouldn't say that," Biden told supporters during remarks at a fundraiser in Rancho Santa Fe, California, according to a pool report.

