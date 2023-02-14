President Joe Biden's economic team is taking new shape midway through his first term and as he gears up for an expected reelection bid, with the White House Tuesday officially naming Federal Reserve Vice Chair Lael Brainard as his top economic adviser and nominating Jared Bernstein to serve as his chair for the Council of Economic Advisers.

"Over the past two years, my economic strategy has delivered historic results for the American people. This team will be committed to implementing that strategy, while managing the transition of our historic economic recovery to steady and stable growth. They will work tirelessly to ensure every American enjoys a fair return for their work and an equal chance to get ahead, and that our businesses can thrive and outcompete the rest of the world. Let's finish the job," Biden said in a written statement announcing the moves.

