President Joe Biden mourned the passing of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, saying in a statement Saturday that the late pontiff "will be remembered as a renowned theologian, with a lifetime of devotion to the Church, guided by his principles and faith."

Benedict died Saturday at the age of 95 in a Vatican monastery, according to a statement from the Vatican. He was the first pope in almost 600 years to resign his position, rather than hold office for life, doing so in 2013.

CNN's Jack Forrest, Daniel Burke and Hada Messia contributed to this report.

