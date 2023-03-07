The White House unveiled Tuesday a plan to shore up a key Medicare trust fund by raising taxes on those earning more than $400,000 a year and by allowing Medicare to negotiate prices for even more drugs.

Medicare, which covers more than 65 million senior citizens and people with disabilities, is in dire financial shape. Its hospital insurance trust fund, known as Part A, will only be able to fully pay scheduled benefits until 2028, according to the most recent forecast by its trustees.

