President Joe Biden rallied Democrats ahead of a possible reelection bid Friday evening, leaning into the accomplishments of his first two years in office and revving up his attacks on "extreme MAGA Republicans."

"We have more to do," Biden said at the Democratic National Committee's winter meeting in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. "We're just getting started."

