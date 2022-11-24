Biden rails against access to assault weapons after recent spate of shootings

President Joe Biden speaks to the press after visiting a Nantucket, Massachusetts, fire station to thank first responders during the Thanksgiving Day holiday, on November 24.

 Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images

President Joe Biden said Thursday that he would work with Congress to "try to get rid of assault weapons" after a recent spate of shootings in the US, including at a LGBTQ club in Colorado Springs, Colorado, and a Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia.

"The idea (that) we still allow semiautomatic weapons to be purchased is sick, it's just sick. It has no social redeeming value, zero, none. Not a single, solitary rationale for it," Biden told reporters during a brief gaggle outside the Nantucket Fire Department in Massachusetts, where he greeted first responders.

CNN's Chandelis Duster, Chris Isidore and Vanessa Yurkevich contributed to this reported.

