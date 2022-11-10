The Biden administration will propose a rule this week requiring large federal contractors to develop carbon reduction targets and disclose their greenhouse gas emissions, leveraging the federal government's purchasing power to combat climate change in the private sector and bolster vulnerable supply chains.

President Joe Biden is expected to highlight the proposed action when he speaks Friday at the international COP27 climate summit being held in Egypt at the Red Sea resort Sharm El-Sheikh.

