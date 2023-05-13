President Joe Biden previewed his 2024 election pitch to young Black voters Saturday in commencement remarks at a Howard University graduation ceremony in Washington, DC, articulating his vision of a "future for all Americans,"

Biden's speech to graduates of the historically Black university had deep political undertones, and he reiterated to graduates that the work to "redeem the soul of the nation" continues, a phrase he uses often to contrast himself with his predecessor, Donald Trump, who is seeking a return to the White House next year.

