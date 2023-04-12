When President Joe Biden speaks here Wednesday to mark a quarter-century of the Good Friday Agreement, it won't be from the seat of the Northern Ireland Assembly -- currently suspended over a Brexit trade dispute -- but from a new university campus downtown.

His choice of venue is a symbolic one. While decades of violence between Nationalists and Unionists has been mostly left to another era, the peace is fragile and the politics are broken -- making Biden's speech to students as much about the future of this region as its bloody past.

