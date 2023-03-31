President Joe Biden is using International Transgender Day of Visibility on Friday to sharply criticize acts of violence and discrimination against Americans who identify as trans and nonbinary, zeroing in on the growing number of Republican-led bills targeting trans youth.

In a presidential proclamation on Thursday and a subsequent statement on Friday, Biden acknowledged "a wave of discriminatory state laws" aimed at trans Americans, squarely blaming "MAGA extremists" for "advancing hundreds of hateful and extreme state laws that target transgender kids and their families."

CNN's Donald Judd, Sam Fossum and Kevin Liptak contributed to this report.

