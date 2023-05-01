President Joe Biden is expected to welcome Filipino President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to the White House this week as part of continued efforts to strengthen security and economic relations between the US and the Philippines amid regional concerns over an increasingly assertive China.

Senior administration officials described new steps and initiatives that will be announced this week, including a new set of bilateral defense guidelines to strengthen the alliance and the transfer of US hardware -- including three C-130 aircraft and additional patrol vessels -- to support efforts to modernize Manila's armed forces.

CNN's Shawna Mizelle contributed to this report.

