President Joe Biden offered an olive branch to House Speaker Kevin McCarthy on Thursday as he gave an interfaith and bipartisan address to the National Prayer Breakfast, remarks on Capitol Hill that come amid pressing issues including the debt limit, a national conversation on justice and policing and congressional investigations into his administration.

Biden's remarks on respect and the hard work of loving one's neighbor were given to a smaller group of lawmakers than previous breakfasts as organizers sought to return the event to its original purpose: An intimate meeting of lawmakers, faith leaders and the president of the United States gathering in fellowship to pray for the country and guidance to lead the nation.

